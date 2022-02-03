Couple create new ‘Corona Wood’ in Lincoln

He tragically died in a collision at Belton on Easter Sunday, 4 April 21

Stewart or Stew, as he was lovingly known, [from Derbyshire], died at the age of 58, he was our protector and guide. He left behind his mum and dad, his wife, his two children, his stepson and many others who knew and loved him. He was larger than life, funny, smiling, and brave. His death has left the whole family devastated.

Berni, his wife, said: “Our love was fierce, strong and beautiful. His laughter, smile and sense of humour were infectious; he made me feel like there was nothing we couldn’t achieve so long as we were together. Everyone felt it when they were in his company, he inspired people to want to be better versions of themselves, as he wanted for himself.

“Those in his life, have been robbed of the person they used to go to for advice, help with anything. He was generous with his love and his time. He would have done anything for his kids.”

Amy, Sam and Connor, his children, said: “The sudden loss of our father was something we could never have prepared for. The terrible events of last Easter Sunday will always be in our minds and memories. It is heart wrenching to know that our dad will not be here for the rest of our lives, and that he will miss so much which would have made him happy.

“He was a man who would light up any room, he showed and inspired confidence and everything was better if he was involved.”

His first ‘petrol head’ love was his motorbikes. He was an advanced motorcyclist and an accomplished rider. He had completed charity events all over the UK including with Bike Tours for the Wounded charity. He had taken wounded veterans to Normandy, he went to charity events and auctions, it was something really close to his heart. During the pandemic, he rode for the Bike Shed Charity, delivering PPE to nursing homes. It was important to him to use his skills as a rider to give something back to others. He travelled widely and had a wonderful bunch of friends who miss him dreadfully.

Stew was a keen rugby fan and had played for Castle Donington and Long Eaton teams. He did a few lads rugby tours in the 90s and he is sadly missed by these groups of friends too.

For years, Stew worked in the wide format print industry, he was a legend, and was beginning to hand down his wealth of knowledge to the next generation.

The love for Stew is echoed through the hundreds of messages we have received and were posted on his LinkedIn, memorial and Facebook pages. He raised over £1500 for the air ambulance on his death through the link on his memorial page.

There are no words to describe the loss of Stew. He really was the light of our lives and brightened up every day and any room he walked in to. He was a gentleman, a romantic and a joker all in one.

His wife Berni said: “If there’s one lesson that we’ve learned from this nightmare, it’s to live life to the full, like Stew did. And we hope that his unnecessary death will raise awareness to increase drivers’ awareness of bikers and cyclists on the road.”