Fatal fire in North Somercotes – no suspicious circumstances
Our initial investigation has found this to be non-suspicious
Update, 21 February: Our initial investigations are complete and we are satisfied there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.
A file will be prepared and passed over to the coroner.
Original release, 20 February: We are on scene following a fatal caravan fire where a 61-year-old woman has sadly died.
We were called to the fire at Poplar Farm in Donna Nook Road, North Somercotes, at 18.21pm last night (Saturday 19 February) by colleagues at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.
A man in his 60s was also in the caravan and was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries, and one further man who was not in the caravan suffered an injury to his leg trying to help.
We have launched an investigation and are currently treating this death as unexplained.
We will remain on the scene until at least tomorrow.
Incident 323 of 19 February relates.
Reference: Incident 323 of 19 February