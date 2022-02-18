Flood alerts in place as Lincolnshire braced for Storm Eunice
Be careful if you need to travel
Three flood alerts are in place along River Trent in Lincolnshire, as the county braces itself for the impact of Storm Eunice on Friday and over the weekend.
An amber weather warning, including in Lincolnshire, will remain in place until 9pm on Friday, February 18.
The Met Office said Storm Eunice “may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds”.
Wind speeds of around 50mph have already been observed over Lincolnshire and this is expected to increase.
The Humber Bridge will close to all traffic from 1.30pm, but it is not known when it will reopen. It is likely to be closed for several hours and it is advised to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council told The Lincolnite that by 11.30am on Friday the council had received three reports of flooding.
All three reports were attended and it turned out none of them needed any attention.
There are no road closures in place as a result of Storm Eunice at the time of publication, but emergency highways crews remain on standby as and when they are needed.
Winds are starting to pick up over at HQ, with the Airwave mast starting to play a merry tune as gusts go past
So far only 1 incident has been raised relating to the weather, but we hit the expected worst of it for the county now over the next few hours.#StaySafe#StormEunice pic.twitter.com/BEfHvfGz0a
— Lincolnshire Police Control Room (@FCR_Lincs) February 18, 2022
A flood alert has been put in place for the River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough after river levels rose at the Torksey river gauge.
By the time of publication, there are also flood alerts close listed as affecting Lincolnshire at the Humber estuary from Spurn Point to Winestead Outfall, and the North Sea coast at Withernsea, Easington and Kilnsea – see the latest flood alert information here.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to very high winds forecast today the Humber Bridge is to close to all traffic from 1.30pm. We can’t say when it will reopen but it’s likely to be closed for several hours. Please avoid the area. Further updates will be posted on our website & social media.
— Humber Bridge News (@HumBridgeNews) February 18, 2022
⛔️ #LNERUpdate Due to severe weather from #StormEunice, please DO NOT TRAVEL today. There is significant disruption across our network.
Tickets dated Fri 18 Feb will be accepted for travel from Sat 19 to Tue 22 Feb.
Please visit https://t.co/v4rnt7NLU8 for further information. pic.twitter.com/OXUPVQL2I6
— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) February 18, 2022
Storm Eunice will affect our services today across most routes. Our trains will run at reduced speeds and this will cause cancellations and longer journey times. You should complete your journey on Sat 19th, Sun 20th, or Mon 21st if possible #StormEunicehttps://t.co/NCKj7wbLIR
— EMR (@EastMidRailway) February 18, 2022
Don't underestimate how powerful this current storm is. If it is not essential to leave the house today then stay indoors.
Roof tiles having the potential to fly through the air at alarming speeds. These become dangerous assault weapons which can cause serious injury or death. pic.twitter.com/NNPyDOhakQ
— East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust (@EMASNHSTrust) February 18, 2022
Good Morning from Control White Watch.
Some useful numbers:
Fallen trees – call 101
Power issues/fallen cables – call 105
Gas pipe damage – 0800 111 999
Floodline – 01522782082 #StormEunice #StaySafe
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) February 18, 2022
The Met Office said to expect the following during the period of the amber weather warning for wind:
- There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life
- Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
- Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights
- There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur , perhaps affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, and flooding of some coastal properties seems likely
- It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees