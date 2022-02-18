8 seconds ago

Flood alerts in place as Lincolnshire braced for Storm Eunice

Three flood alerts are in place along River Trent in Lincolnshire, as the county braces itself for the impact of Storm Eunice on Friday and over the weekend.

An amber weather warning, including in Lincolnshire, will remain in place until 9pm on Friday, February 18.

The Met Office said Storm Eunice “may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds”.

Wind speeds of around 50mph have already been observed over Lincolnshire and this is expected to increase.

The Humber Bridge will close to all traffic from 1.30pm, but it is not known when it will reopen. It is likely to be closed for several hours and it is advised to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council told The Lincolnite that by 11.30am on Friday the council had received three reports of flooding.

All three reports were attended and it turned out none of them needed any attention.

There are no road closures in place as a result of Storm Eunice at the time of publication, but emergency highways crews remain on standby as and when they are needed.

 

A flood alert has been put in place for the River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough after river levels rose at the Torksey river gauge.

By the time of publication, there are also flood alerts close listed as affecting Lincolnshire at the Humber estuary from Spurn Point to Winestead Outfall, and the North Sea coast at Withernsea, Easington and Kilnsea – see the latest flood alert information here.

A flood alert was put in place for the River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough. | Photo: GOV.UK

The Met Office said to expect the following during the period of the amber weather warning for wind:

  • There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life
  • Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
  • Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights
  • There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur , perhaps affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage
  • Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, and flooding of some coastal properties seems likely
  • It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees

