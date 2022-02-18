31 seconds ago

In pictures: Boris Johnson visits Lincolnshire

RAF Waddington, Lincoln and Grimsby
During his visit to Greater Lincolnshire, Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with several local MPs. | Photo: Karl McCartney/Twitter

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Lincolnshire on Thursday including stops at RAF Waddington, The Lincolnite’s offices in Lincoln, and a seafood factory in Grimsby, before spending time with several local MPs in the evening.

The PM’s time in Lincolnshire began with a trip to RAF Waddington to meet with military analysts on a windy runway.

He also examined some of the “extraordinary machines” the RAF uses, including planes and drones.

Mr Johnson then came to The Lincolnite newsroom to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, devolution and levelling up. He was joined by his teams, and Conservative Lincoln MP Karl McCartney.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving RAF Waddington in a PUMA helicopter. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a PUMA helicopter. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

He was also was full of praise for the city, particularly enjoying the gorgeous views of Lincoln Cathedral and the Brayford setting from The Lincolnite offices.

Local Democracy Reporter Daniel Jaines interviews Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Lincoln MP Karl McCartney. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

PM visits Lincoln (L-R): Daniel Ionescu, Founding Editor of The Lincolnite, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Lincoln MP Karl McCartney and Local Democracy Reporter Daniel Jaines. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at The Lincolnite offices. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to Martin Hill’s questions. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to reporters during his tour of the county on Thursday. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his interview at The Lincolnite offices. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The PM then visited Grimsby and said the North East Lincolnshire town will feel the benefit of levelling up soon as he visited the seafood factory he declared “fishcake El Dorado”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to reporter Jamie Waller at Hilton Seafood, Grimsby, with MP Lia Nici. | Photo: Jamie Waller

During the afternoon and evening, Boris also met with various councillors including Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill, and various MPs such as Andrew Percy, Lia Nici, Sir Edward Leigh, and Holly Mumby-Croft, at a location believe to be DoubleTree by Hilton Forest Pines Spa & Golf Resort in Brigg.

