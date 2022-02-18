In pictures: Boris Johnson visits Lincolnshire
RAF Waddington, Lincoln and Grimsby
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Lincolnshire on Thursday including stops at RAF Waddington, The Lincolnite’s offices in Lincoln, and a seafood factory in Grimsby, before spending time with several local MPs in the evening.
The PM’s time in Lincolnshire began with a trip to RAF Waddington to meet with military analysts on a windy runway.
He also examined some of the “extraordinary machines” the RAF uses, including planes and drones.
Mr Johnson then came to The Lincolnite newsroom to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, devolution and levelling up. He was joined by his teams, and Conservative Lincoln MP Karl McCartney.
He was also was full of praise for the city, particularly enjoying the gorgeous views of Lincoln Cathedral and the Brayford setting from The Lincolnite offices.
The PM then visited Grimsby and said the North East Lincolnshire town will feel the benefit of levelling up soon as he visited the seafood factory he declared “fishcake El Dorado”.
During the afternoon and evening, Boris also met with various councillors including Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill, and various MPs such as Andrew Percy, Lia Nici, Sir Edward Leigh, and Holly Mumby-Croft, at a location believe to be DoubleTree by Hilton Forest Pines Spa & Golf Resort in Brigg.
