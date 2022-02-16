Imps game halted for 25min by medical emergency at LNER Stadium
Play was stopped for around 25 minutes
A “medical emergency” in the crowd at Lincoln City’s game with Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday prompted a temporary halt of proceedings.
Lincoln City were in League One action on Tuesday night, facing the division’s bottom-placed side Doncaster Rovers at the LNER Stadium.
The Imps lost 1-0 to a Dan Gardner penalty in the second half, but the result quickly paled in significance when a fan suddenly fell ill from their seat in the Lincolnshire Co-op stand of the ground.
The game was stopped by referee Benjamin Speedie at around the 65 minute mark after a “medical emergency” in the crowd, which prompted the players to leave the pitch and allow medics to help the person involved.
After around 25 minutes, the players returned to the field and got the game back underway, with the fan reported as being conscious and breathing.
The individual is conscious and breathing. They have left the stadium for further assistance.
The club would like to extend our best wishes to the individual.#ImpsAsOne
— Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) February 15, 2022
The supporter was taken out of the stadium for further assistance, and there was praise reserved to the swift action of the crowd, officials and medical staff to call the game to a halt and get the fans the attention they needed.
Their condition is as yet unknown, but an eyewitness at the ground said the fan who fell ill waved to the crowd as he was carried away on a stretcher, which can only be a positive sign.
Medical emergencies of this kind have been more prevalent at football matches since the return of supporters following the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the curtailing of the 2019/20 EFL season and almost an entire season being played behind closed doors next campaign.
The Lincolnite has contacted Lincoln City Football Club for a statement.