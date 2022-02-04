In pictures: Soldiers march at Freedom Parade in Lincoln

Around 350 soldiers from the 2nd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, also known as The Poachers, celebrated their homecoming parade in the Cornhill area of Lincoln on Friday afternoon.
The parade arrived in the Cornhill and was inspected by the Lord Lieutenant of Lincoln Toby Dennis and the Right Worshipful, the Mayor of Lincoln Jackie Kirk.
The Battalion’s top solider, Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) John Rawdon, is from Lincoln and this was his final military parade before he is promoted to Captain. He led rehearsals earlier in the week at Kendrew Barracks, Cottesmore in Rutland where the Battalion is based.
The 2nd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, also known as The Poachers, celebrated their homecoming parade in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
The homecoming parade saw the reunion of the Battalion following its deployment around the world. In the past 12 months the Battalion has completed two six-month UN peacekeeping tours in Mali in West Africa as part of Operation Newcombe.
The first deployment was in December 2020 and included more than 70 soldiers from B (Leicestershire) Company. They were followed by more than 130 soldiers from A (Lincolnshire) Company and the Battalion’s Headquarters in a second deployment in May 2021.
See our full photo gallery below:
