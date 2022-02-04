Video: Off-duty police officer stabbed by murderer Daniel Boulton says it’s ‘all part of policing’

“I have dealt with dangerous offenders my whole career and will continue to do so until I retire”

The off-duty police officer stabbed by Daniel Boulton returned to work the very next day, despite his run-in with the Louth double murderer.

PC Steven Denniss of Lincolnshire Police was out walking his dog in Louth on the morning of June 1 when he saw Daniel Boulton, on the run at Hubbard’s Hills on suspicion of the double murder of his ex-partner Bethany Vincent and her son nine-year-old Darren Henson.

Despite being off-duty, PC Denniss went to detain Boulton, who attacked him and eventually stabbed the officer in the leg before running away.

Boulton was eventually arrested at Hubbard’s Hills before later being charged and convicted with two counts of murder, then handed two life sentences with a minimum jail term of 40 years in prison.

Discussing the harrowing incident, PC Denniss told The Lincolnite: “The night previous there was a heinous crime committed in Louth where two people lost their lives, a young boy and a young woman, and that was obviously all over the media and through the police family I knew the suspect was Daniel Boulton.

“That morning my girlfriend had come in from a night shift so I went and took the dogs out to give her a bit of peace and quiet. I parked my car on the A157 and came into Hubbard’s Hill, as I came in through the gate I noticed a male stood next to a bench and another woman, I immediately recognised that person as Daniel Boulton.”

PC Denniss said he acted quickly to attempt to detain Boulton as his first thought was that he may attack the woman he was stood with, given the nature of the incident the previous night.

As he got close to the suspect, he let go of his dogs and grabbed hold of Boulton, which prompted a scuffle between the two before Boulton ran away after Denniss identified himself as a police officer.

A foot chase began through Hubbard’s Hills and a member of the public went to stop Boulton, before the suspect pulled out a knife to scare the person away. He then turned and attacked PC Denniss, attempting to stab him numerous times in the torso before eventually piercing the knife through his left thigh.

PC Denniss said it was a “very minor injury” without “catastrophic bleeding” so he continued to chase Boulton, despite being stabbed just moments earlier, and eventually firearms teams provided backup and detained Daniel Boulton.

He continued: “I think anyone in my position in the police family would have done the same, we’re all one big team and at the end of the day we signed up to save life and property.

“This heinous crime shook the county, this man was very dangerous and needed detaining and I’d expect any other officer to do the same.

“I never had any time off work, I was back the next day and ultimately this is part of policing, I knew what I was signing up for when I joined nearly 20 years ago. I have dealt with dangerous offenders my whole career and will continue to do so until I retire.”

Assistant Chief Constable Kerrin Wilson said: “My heartfelt condolences go to the family of Bethany and DJ. This was an horrific attack on a mum and her child, and I cannot imagine what they must be going through.

“Although we sadly cannot change what took place in this tragic case, I would like to thank PC Denniss and the team that helped apprehend Boulton. I would also like to thank the investigation team, and the Crown Prosecution Service which has done a great job in bringing justice to the family.

“PC Denniss put his life at risk to ensure this dangerous man was arrested. His commitment, professionalism and bravery is commended and he is a credit to our policing family.”