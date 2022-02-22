Lincoln City remember fans with memorial wall
Purchase a brick to honour loved ones committed to the club
Lincoln City supporters are able to remember their loved ones in a long-standing tribute to Imps supporters by purchasing a brick face at the LNER Stadium.
The memorial wall, with names engraved in gold, will be situated outside the SRP 1884 Lounge which will be accessible at all times, including match days.
Each brick face will cost £60 (inc VAT) and any supporter interested in purchasing a brick face can email [email protected] and a member of the Lincoln City team will send across a form to complete which needs to be filled in then returned to the club.
Additional options for the brick faces are available upon request.
Lincoln City said they would especially like to thank Graham Winter Builders who put up the Memorial Wall to honour those who have offered continued support to the club but are sadly no longer amongst us.