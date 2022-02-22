4 hours ago

Lincoln City remember fans with memorial wall

Purchase a brick to honour loved ones committed to the club
Dedicated fans who have died can have their names emblazoned on the memorial wall for posterity | Photo: Lincoln City Football Club

Lincoln City supporters are able to remember their loved ones in a long-standing tribute to Imps supporters by purchasing a brick face at the LNER Stadium.

The memorial wall, with names engraved in gold, will be situated outside the SRP 1884 Lounge which will be accessible at all times, including match days.

Each brick face will cost £60 (inc VAT) and any supporter interested in purchasing a brick face can email [email protected] and a member of the Lincoln City team will send across a form to complete which needs to be filled in then returned to the club.

Brick faces to honour loved ones can be bought at a price of £60 | Photo: Lincoln City Football Club

Additional options for the brick faces are available upon request.

Lincoln City said they would especially like to thank Graham Winter Builders who put up the Memorial Wall to honour those who have offered continued support to the club but are sadly no longer amongst us.

