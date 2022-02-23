Lincoln Civic Award 2022 returns: Nominations now open

The search for the winner of the highly-coveted Lincoln Civic Award is on, and people of all trades and walks of life could be nominated and recognised.

The Civic Award Trustees are calling for nominations for 2022 and they want to hear about companies, charities or individuals who meet the spirit of the award.

The award was last presented a year late in 2021, due to COVID restrictions, by (then) Mayor of Lincoln Councillor Sue Burke to New Theatre Royal Lincoln’s power duo Natalie Hayes-Cowley and Mike Hayes-Cowley.

This year it will be presented by current outgoing Mayor of Lincoln Councillor Jackie Kirk, who assumed office in May 2021.

Trustees Chair Henry Ruddock said: “We are inviting people from all social classes to let us have nominations for this fabulous award.

“The 2022 winner will join a celebrated list of industrialists, educationists, charity workers, sports men and women and others who have taken Lincoln’s name worldwide by making a big difference to the city.

“We are looking forward to receiving some exciting entries that give us plenty of food for thought this year.”

The accolade comes in the form of a silver 19-inch eight-side obelisk made by the late silversmith Derek Birch.

The award has previously been won by the Red Arrows, in 2015, by charity fundraisers Pam Connock MBE and Dyllys Firth in 2016, who supported world-leading cancer research done in Lincoln by Professor Oleg Ermin, and Ray Hooley in 2017, who is credited with saving Lincoln’s industrial history for future generations and putting the city on the map.

People can make nominations online here.