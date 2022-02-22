Missing: Tony from the Marshchapel area of Grimsby
Concerns for his welfare and appeal for help locating him
Police are concerned for the welfare of 80-year-old Tony who is missing from the Marshchapel area of Grimsby.
He was last seen at 9.30am this morning and we would like your help in locating him.
He may be in the local area, including rural coastal locations, and is missing along with his car, which is a white Fiat Qubo, registration FY12 OPJ.
He is white with short cropped white hair, a slim build, 6ft 2 inches tall and may be wearing a yellow jacket.
If you see Tony or his vehicle, please contact us on 101 quoting incident 376 of today. Always call 999 in an emergency.
Reference: Incident 376 f 22 February