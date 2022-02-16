Lincoln loses its Curiosity as popular bar calls last orders

Popular Lincoln gin and cocktail bar The Curiosity Shop will close this weekend as it has not been able to renew its lease.

After opening in 2017 and enjoying five years of trading, the bar will call last orders on Saturday, February 19.

The team behind the quirky bar are understandably disappointed by the news, but want to thank all visitors and regulars for a great five years.

Operations Director David Nejrup said: “We’ve loved every second of trading in this unique spot and hope we have provided something a little different for the good folks of Lincoln.

“We’re hugely disappointed to be closing our doors after what has been a successful and enjoyable five years despite the challenges of COVID-19.

“We want to thank our amazing team of staff past and present, and all of our fantastic customers – our devoted regulars and interested visitors, it’s been a pleasure to serve you and we hope to see you all this weekend.”