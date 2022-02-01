Lincoln woman charged with drink driving over A15 crash
She has been named by police and will appear in court this month
A 42-year-old woman from a village near Lincoln has been charged with driving a vehicle whilst over the legal alcohol limit after a crash on the A15 Lincoln Eastern Bypass.
Lincolnshire Police were called to the collision involving three vehicles on the Washingborough side of the roundabout at 2.01pm on Monday, January 31.
The road was closed while debris was cleared and the road reopened again at 3.25pm. Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported.
One of the drivers – Sylwia Janina Zajac, of Park Avenue in Washingborough – was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the legal limit. She has since been charged.
Zajac is scheduled to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on February 24.