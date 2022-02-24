Lincolnshire MPs react to Russia’s “appalling” invasion of Ukraine

Sir Edward Leigh was among the Greater Lincolnshire MPs to speak out about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying “I heartedly condemn what happened this morning”.

Russia launched a military attack in Ukraine on Thursday, with reports of missile strikes and explosions near major cities.

The Ukrainian military claims to have shot down at least six Russian aircraft and, according to BBC, says it has lost at least 40 of its troops, while there are reports of civilian casualties too in this tragic, and evolving, situation.

The Lincolnite contacted all 11 MPs in Greater Lincolnshire to ask for their reaction to the situation, how the UK should be responding and for their message to Russia.

Only Lincoln’s Karl McCartney, MP for Stamford and Grantham Gareth Davies, and Conservative MP for Gainsborough Sir Edward Leigh sent statements of response. Cleethorpes MP Martin Vickers and Dr Caroline Johnson, who represents Sleaford and North Hykeham, acknowledged the emails but by the time of publication had not yet issued statements.

Holly Mumby-Croft, who represents Scunthorpe, posted her thoughts on social media, while MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman shared the helpline for family members of British nationals in Ukraine. However, none of the three, or Lia Nici, John Hayes, Victoria Atkins and Andrew Percy replied to our request for a statement.

Conservative MP Sir Edward Leigh, whose wife is half-Russian, said: “I strongly condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“This is an unprovoked and unjustified act.

“I support the government’s efforts to support the Ukrainian people and to introduce sanctions against the Russian state and individuals connected to it.”

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney told The Lincolnite “these are dark times to live in” and called for “decisive action to defend a sovereign state” after Russia began its military attack.

A statement was also issued to The Lincolnite by MP Gareth Davies, who represents Stamford and Grantham.

He said: “The pictures we are seeing from Ukraine today make Vladimir Putin’s ambitions clear – a land war in Europe based on a fabricated pretext which now threatens to undermine a free, democratic ally.

“As the Prime Minister announced yesterday, Britain will provide assistance to Ukraine by supplying defensive weapons and non-lethal aid.

“The Prime Minister is coordinating with G7 leaders to ensure a united front and implementing a series of severe sanctions on the Russian economy. We must strike at the production of Russian goods and the movement of money to put pressure on Putin to withdraw.

The British government is advising all British nationals to leave Ukraine immediately if it is safe to do so.”

In a televised statement on the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Europe must also collectively cease the reliance on oil and gas that has given Putin a grip on the continent. Oil bosses in Lincolnshire have said events in Ukraine “starkly illustrate” the importance of fuel independence in the UK as campaigners fight plans to explore a county beauty spot.