Lincolnshire racing team enters British GT Championship in style

A motorsport team based in Lincolnshire has unveiled the car it will be using at this year’s British GT Championships — and the drivers have high hopes for success.

Balfe Motorsport, which operates from Grantham, introduced the world to its new Autoglym liveried Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II with an unveiling event in the shadow of Lincolnshire’s most iconic landmark, Lincoln Cathedral.

Balfe will compete in the upcoming British GT Championship, running from April to October at some of the most iconic circuits across the UK and beyond, including a race at Belgium’s legendary Spa-Francorchamps track.

The team has been a regular entrant in the annual race series for almost 20 years, but the 2022 season will be the first time the team is using Audi machinery, offering an upgraded package to generate more downforce from the rear wing and power from a 5.2-litre V10 engine.

The drivers will be Shaun Balfe and Adam Carroll, who claimed four podiums and two pole positions as team-mates in last season’s championships.

Ahead of the new season, Shaun Balfe said: “I’m very happy to be back racing on home soil. We’re on a new journey with the Audi R8 which we raced in the GT Open last year, so I’m looking forward to showing what we can do this year.”

Adam Carroll is a former test driver for ex-Formula One team BAR, but has never raced a full season in the British GT Championship, and has said he is relishing the challenge ahead.

“Last season it was brilliant to be back with Shaun and in a GT3 car. I think we make a very strong partnership and I really enjoy driving the Audi and working with everyone in the team.

“The British GT Championship is tough. If you look at who has been driving in the series over the last few years there have been plenty of factory drivers and they haven’t been short on talent. I always expect it to be hard, and one think I learned a long time ago is you never underestimate competition.”

The series begins on Easter weekend with a traditional visit to Oulton Park in Cheshire for two one-hour races in the first two rounds, between April 16-18, before stopping off at tracks such as Silverstone, Brands Hatch and Donington Park.

The full 2022 British GT Championship calendar:

Rounds 1 & 2: Oulton Park (2x 1 hour) – April 16-18

Round 3: Silverstone (3 hours) – May 7-8

Round 4: Donington Park (3 hours) – May 28-29

Rounds 5&6: Snetterton (2x 1 hour) – June 25-26

Round 7: Spa-Francorchamps (2 hours) – July 23-24

Round 8: Brands Hatch (2 hours) – September 10-11

Round 9: Donington Park (2 hours) – October 15-16