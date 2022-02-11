Lincolnshire rugby star named for England’s Six Nations clash with Italy
A rugby player from Lincolnshire is continuing his rise to the top of the sport after being named on the bench for England’s Six Nations match away against Italy.
England will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing start to the tournament saw them lose 20-17 against Scotland.
Changes to the squad have seen Ollie Chessum, a 6’7″ forward from Boston, earn a place on the bench. He will be hoping he can win his first England cap against Italy, if head coach Eddie Jones opts to bring him off the bench on Sunday.
The 21-year-old began playing rugby at Carre’s Grammar School in Sleaford. He then played club rugby in the town, and for Kesteven RFC, before eventually joining Nottingham – and ending up at Premiership Rugby side Leicester Tigers.
Ollie’s meteoric rise has seen him go from playing secondary school rugby in Lincolnshire to potentially representing his country in just eight years, and he is the only player from the county to be included in this England squad.
When it was first announced Ollie would be in the England squad for the Six Nations, Kesteven Rugby Club president Angus Shaw said: “We are overwhelmed with joy at Ollie’s selection. It’s testament to his hard work and talent that at 21 he’s been recognised as worthy of rubbing shoulders with legends of the game.”