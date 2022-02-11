Ex-England footballer Emile Heskey visits University of Lincoln for humanitarian research
Emile Heskey has been capped more than 60 times for England
There was a famous sporting visitor at the University of Lincoln on Friday, as ex-England international Emile Heskey came to learn more about the uni’s technology and expertise in the agriculture sector.
Emile Heskey, 44, enjoyed a glittering career spanning more than two decades, scoring more than 100 Premier League goals and being capped 62 times by England.
His visit on Friday, February 11 was to allow the former Liverpool, Leicester and England striker to learn more about how the technology at the University of Lincoln’s Agri-Food Technology Institute can help with his humanitarian projects.
Since retiring from the beautiful game, Heskey now runs a business based in Africa, and came to Lincoln to see how the advancements at Riseholme Campus could benefit his ventures.
He is also the face of a new NHS campaign encouraging black people to give blood to help fight sickle cell disease, a condition which mainly affects people with Afro-Carribean heritage.