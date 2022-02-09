Man charged over Spalding stabbing

We have now charged a 46-year-old man in relation to this incident.

Update, 10.17am 9 February:

We have now charged a 46-year-old man with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with this incident.

Aurel Irimi, of Cortez Close, Spalding, has been remanded in police custody and will attend Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 9 February).

We continue to appeal for witnesses, information or CCTV footage of this incident, which can be reported via 101 by quoting incident 286 of 7 February.

Original release, 8 February 22 12:01pm

An incident occurred at around 4pm in Spalding town centre on Monday, February 7, where a male received a single stab wound.

The victim’s injury is not life threatening and he has been released from hospital.

A suspect was arrested at the scene and remains in custody. No other persons are sought in connection with the offence.

We are appealing for witnesses to this incident, which is believed to have started in the vicinity of Boots, Hall Place, in Spalding.

If you have any information/CCTV please contact us on 101 quoting incident 286 of 07/02/22.