Missing Jamie, Wainfleet
Please call 101 if you have seen Jamie
We are seeking assistance to locate Jamie.
Jamie, aged 48, was reported as missing from the Wainfleet area this afternoon at around 2.30pm.
Jamie is around six ft tall and has short dark grey and black hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, grey tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a grey top.
He was last seen heading towards the Louth area in a silver Vauxhall Astra, registration number DY59 GKL.
If you have seen Jamie or know his whereabouts, please call us on 101 and quote incident 302 of Feb 3.