Next phase of 200-home Boston development up for approval despite call-in

Third phase to be given green light

Plans for 75 homes near Boston are due to be given approval next week.

Boston Borough Council’s planning committee will be asked to give the go-ahead to the third phase of Chestnut Homes’ 200-home Heron Park development on Tuesday.

The plans were called in by ward Councillor Alison Austin after “all” residents on a nearby road raised concerns over the plans.

Eight representations have been made to the council by local residents.

Comments from the councillor include: “I see that all the residents of Heron Way have raised objections.

“Their concern relates to a number of dwellings having vehicular access from Heron Way.

“LCC has also raised concerns and this makes me unhappy about approving this under officer delegation.

“Existing properties on Heron Way will be overlooked as the plans indicate that there will be houses immediately behind the bungalows and the site will be raised before construction of houses.”

All the buildings will be two storey, including 71 houses arranged as semi-detached or in short terraces of three units, plus four maisonettes.

The site will be accessed from a road created in the first phase of the development.

Officers, recommending approval, said the proposal was in keeping with the appearance and character of the local area and would have a negligible impact on existing neighbours.

They said the development would create safe active movement and drainage was adequate.

The Heron Park masterplan was approved at outline stage in 2018 with 71 and 32 home phases already given the go ahead.