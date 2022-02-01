One arrested after #OpGalaxy warrant
A 34-year-old man was arrested by our #OpGalaxy team yesterday (Monday 31 January), following a warrant at a property on Elliston Street, Cleethorpes.
He was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs, following the discovery of a quantity of drugs, cash and equipment inside the property.
He has been released under investigation whilst our enquiries continue.
We encourage anyone who believes that drug production, dealing or use is taking place in their area to contact us on our 101 number.