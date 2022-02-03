Over £900k of drugs taken off Scunthorpe’s streets

Over £900,000 worth of drugs have been taken off the streets of Scunthorpe in a series of recent warrants.

Our teams have been working hard, gathering evidence, and taking action to disrupt drug crime in the town. As part of this we have carried out numerous warrants in the past two months, which have resulted in the seizure of over 1,700 cannabis plants, with an estimated total value of around £926,000, as well as multiple arrests.

Local Neighbourhood Sergeant Shane Jackson said: “We understand the impact that drugs, and the associated criminality that comes with them, has on our local communities which is why we take it very seriously.

“My colleagues and I are out and about, in the area, every single day speaking to those that live there and listening to what it is that is causing concern.

“This information helps us to understand exactly what is going on and enables us to take robust action to disrupt crime and ensure this remains a great place to live, work and visit.

“We are really pleased with the results we’ve achieved in recent months and I am excited to see what more we can do as the year progresses.

“I hope this sends a clear message out to anyone involved in the production and sale of drugs, if you carry on we will be coming to see you.”