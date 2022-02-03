Police release update on unexplained death on Park Road, Spalding

UPDATE: Our investigation has now concluded.

Update 12:20pm 3rd February.

Our investigation into the death of a 34-year-old man on Park Road, Spalding has now concluded.

The man’s death is no longer being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.

The 38-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released with no further action.

Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been updated.

Original release

We are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Spalding yesterday.

The 34-year-old man was found deceased at a property in Park Road at 9:11am yesterday (31 January).

A 38-year-old man was present within the property and was arrested in relation to the incident. He has subsequently been released on bail while enquiries are ongoing.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained. A scene guard is in place and investigations are currently underway to establish what caused his death.

If you have any information that can support our investigation, please get in touch in one of the following ways.

By calling 101 quoting incident 93 of 31st January.

By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 93 of 31st January in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Reference: Incident 93 of 31st January