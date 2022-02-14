5 mins ago

Overturned lorry blocks section of A15 in both directions

It is causing congestion across the area
The 14-wheeled lorry ended up on its side after rolling on the A15 by Kirton in Lindsey, North Lincolnshire. | Photo: Humberbeat Roads

The A15 at Kirton in Lindsey has been blocked off in both directions by a lorry that has crashed and ended up overturned on its side.

Lincolnshire Police are dealing with the incident that took place on the A15 near Scunthorpe around 11am on Monday, February 14.

According to AA Traffic maps, there is queuing traffic on both sides of the A15 between the B1205 and B1206 Redbourne Mere.

Traffic maps show large congestion areas around Kirton in Lindsey, as well as on the road where the incident itself took place. | Photo: AA Traffic

Road users in the area are being advised to avoid that section of the A15 until further notice, with diversions in place through Kirton in Lindsey.

As yet there is no indication of injuries, arrests, or when the road will reopen again. The Lincolnite has contacted Lincolnshire Police for a statement.

