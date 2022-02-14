Overturned lorry blocks section of A15 in both directions
It is causing congestion across the area
The A15 at Kirton in Lindsey has been blocked off in both directions by a lorry that has crashed and ended up overturned on its side.
Lincolnshire Police are dealing with the incident that took place on the A15 near Scunthorpe around 11am on Monday, February 14.
According to AA Traffic maps, there is queuing traffic on both sides of the A15 between the B1205 and B1206 Redbourne Mere.
Road users in the area are being advised to avoid that section of the A15 until further notice, with diversions in place through Kirton in Lindsey.
As yet there is no indication of injuries, arrests, or when the road will reopen again. The Lincolnite has contacted Lincolnshire Police for a statement.