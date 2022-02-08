13 seconds ago

Pets allowed inside Wilko stores for first time

Great news for animal lovers everywhere
For the first time ever, pets are allowed inside Wilko stores across the UK. | Photo: Wilko

Popular home retailer Wilko has announced that customers will be allowed to bring their pets inside stores across the country.

The rollout was introduced on Monday, February 7 at 248 Wilko stores in the UK, over two thirds of the sites in the country.

It is the first time ever that Wilko has introduced such a policy, and comes about following a successful pilot at two locations. The participating stores will primarily be the ones with on-street entrance and exits, such as Lincoln’s branch on Waterside South, rather than ones inside shopping centres.

Good boys and girls might even get treated to a new toy in-store! | Photo: Wilko

Your furry friends will be allowed to browse all areas of participating stores, except for food aisles, so they can sniff out their next favourite toy or treat from the pet sections of Wilko stores.

There will be signage at store entrances explaining whether the store is a pet friendly one, and service dogs will remain welcome at all stores nationwide.

Yes, you read that right! | Photo: Wilko

The home and garden retailer offers pet supplies for a wide range of animals, from generic house pets such as cats and dogs, to more exotic choices such as reptiles and birds.

It comes after news broke earlier this year that Wilko is to close 16 of its stores across the country by the end of 2022, including four in Lincolnshire (Scunthorpe, Grantham, Skegness and Cleethorpes).

There’s plenty for our furry friends to explore in Wilko. | Photo: Wilko

Wholesome content alert. | Photo: Wilko

