Plans for Wolds Cycle Park to be submitted in the ‘coming weeks’
It will promote a healthy and active lifestyle
Plans for a new cycle park near Louth will be submitted to East Lindsey District Council in the coming weeks, promising economic and environmental improvements to the local area.
Louth resident Kevin Smith runs Focus Bikes, which will operate the site near South Willingham. Proposals for the project are currently being pulled together by Louth-based Lincs Design Consultancy (LDC).
Once fully open the park hopes to provide rural employment for between 10 and 20 people.
Kevin believes that the park will not only promote a healthy and active lifestyle, but also provide economic and environmental improvements to the area.
He said: “For several years, I have been looking to create a cycle park in Lincolnshire. Even though there are many passionate off-road cyclists across the county, there isn’t a single purpose-built facility to cater for them within Lincolnshire’s borders.
“The Lincolnshire Wolds are the perfect spot for this kind of project, and we are very fortunate to have found an ideal location on the Hainton Estate.
“The site provides excellent undulation and is easy for cyclists to use but is also well screened from public highways and byways with minimal visual impact on the surrounding area.
“This cycle park will give people of all ages and abilities the chance to access an area of the Wolds that is currently unavailable to the public, allowing them to engage in a healthy, low impact sport and quietly enjoy the natural beauty of our county.”
Daniel Sharp, director at LDC, added: “The critical design element of the park is that it creates a net gain for both the local ecosystem and its biodiversity.”
Councillor Patricia Bradwell, Deputy Leader at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The Wolds Cycle Park will provide a safe environment for adults and families to get outdoors on their cycles. We have seen during the pandemic more people taking up cycling and the cycle park will offer the opportunity to safely continue these activities.
“The Wolds are a fantastic destination for visitors from across Lincolnshire and beyond, so having a location and activity that people can really enjoy is a great addition.”