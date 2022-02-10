Help us find missing Luke
We are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
This is an urgent appeal for information to help us find missing man Luke, aged 35, from Wainfleet St Mary near Skegness.
Missing since yesterday (Wednesday) we are becoming increasingly concerned for Luke.
Luke was last seen wearing grey joggers, a red t-shirt and Adidas trainers. Luke is of medium build and around 5’9″.
It is possible Luke could have left the County.
We are asking anyone with information to call 101 with incident reference number 462 of 9 February. We are also urging Luke to get in touch with us, or his family, to let us know he is ok, as family are deeply worried for him.
Reference: Incident 462 of 9 February