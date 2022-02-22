Bones found at Witham Way Country Park are human, police confirm

Update, 11.30am February 22:

We can confirm that bones located in Witham Way Country Park in Tattershall Road, Boston, are human remains.

The remains were reported to us at around 1.10pm on February 19.

A section of the park has been taped off while we continue our investigations.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, who is leading the investigation, said: “The bones have been examined and it has been established that they are human remains. At this stage, we do not know any other information. Specialist forensic tests will now be carried out on these remains to try and identify who they may belong to. This can take up to two weeks so we will remain in the area until we have the results.

“We are not currently treating this as a murder investigation, but we remain open minded and are taking all necessary precautions to examine the scene thoroughly. As such there will be an increased police presence at the location and surrounding area for at least the next week. Please avoid the area.”

If you can help with our investigation, there are a number of ways to get in touch:

• Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 175 of 19 February.

• By clicking on the email link [email protected] and putting incident 175 of 19 February in the subject box.

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Original release:

We are on scene at Witham Way Country Park, Tattershall Road, Boston following reports of bones being found by a member of the public.

We do not know at this stage whether they are human, but as a matter of precaution we and are consulting with experts and making initial enquiries in the surrounding area.

There will be a police presence in the area for the next few days while we carry out our investigations.

The incident was reported to police at 13.10pm today.

Incident 175 of 19 February relates.

Reference: Incident 175 of 19 February