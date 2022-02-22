Spalding woman denies ‘assault by penetration’ of another female
A trial date has been set for later in the year
A 40-year-old Spalding woman today (Tuesday) denied a charge of assault by penetration on another woman.
Amy Stimpson, of Perry Close, entered a not guilty plea to the single allegation when she appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.
The offence is alleged to have occurred on September 27 last year.
Ms Stimpson, who was represented in court by defence barrister Karen Walton, spoke only to confirm her name and to enter her not guilty plea.
The name of the complainant can not be published for legal reasons.
Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned the case for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court on October 17 this year.
The trial is expected to last three to four days.
Ms Stimpson was granted bail until her trial on conditions that she does not contact the complainant.
The case will next be listed for a pre-trial hearing on October 3 which Ms Stimpson does not have to attend.
Judge Sjolin told Ms Stimpson: “Your case has been adjourned for trial. That should take place on October 17.”