Police presence in Witham Way Country Park
A member of public has reported finding bones – we do not know if they are human.
We are on scene at Witham Way Country Park, Tattershall Road, Boston following reports of bones being found by a member of the public.
We do not know at this stage whether they are human, but as a matter of precaution we and are consulting with experts and making initial enquiries in the surrounding area.
There will be a police presence in the area for the next few days while we carry out our investigations.
The incident was reported to police at 13.10pm today.
Incident 175 of 19 February relates.
