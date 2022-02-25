Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompts fuel panic buying in Lincoln

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted the panic buying of fuel across England, including in Lincoln.

The attack on Ukraine on Thursday morning has driven up fuel prices, while oil bosses in Lincolnshire said recent events “starkly illustrate” the importance of fuel independence in the UK.

There is a sign at the entry roundabout to the fuel station at ASDA in North Hykeham saying it is closed as there is no petrol left. And long queues have also formed at other petrol stations in Lincoln, including at Tesco on Canwick Road.

The petrol station at ASDA is expecting a delivery on Friday afternoon and a spokesperson for the supermarket said: “Whilst we have seen an increase in demand for fuel into the weekend, we’d like to reassure our customers that we have normal levels of fuel supply and our sites will continue to receive deliveries daily.”

Russia is the world’s second largest exporter of crude oil and the RAC has warned the cost of a litre of petrol is expected to surge past the £1.50 mark in the coming days, and could even top £1.60.

Figures from the RAC’s Fuel Watch show the average cost of a litre of unleaded rose to 149.43p on Wednesday, while diesel increased to 152.83p. It added fuel prices vary across the UK and some forecourts are already charging considerably more than the average level.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Both petrol and diesel reached new record levels [on Wednesday]. Unleaded is nearly 149.5p a litre and diesel almost 153p.

“Russia’s actions will now push petrol pump prices up to £1.50 very soon. The question then becomes where will this stop and how much can drivers take, just as many are using their cars more and returning to workplaces.”

It comes as City of Lincoln Council leader Councillor Ric Metcalfe today condemned the ‘horrifying’ invasion of Ukraine.

He said: “Lincoln is a diverse city which is proud to be have people from Ukraine within our communities.

“We are horrified at the events taking place in their homeland, and wish to reassure all Ukrainians who call Lincoln their home that we will continue to offer them our full support.

“This is a deeply concerning time for them, as many will have family members still living there.

“The city council stands with the people of Ukraine and our thoughts are with all those who will suffer needlessly as a result of this unprovoked attack.”