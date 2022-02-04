Ryan Ruddlesdin sentenced to 38 weeks in prison
This follows numerous crimes in Sleaford
Ryan Ruddlesdin, aged 18, from Newfield Road, Sleaford has been sentenced to a 38 weeks in prison.
Ruddlesdin appeared yesterday (3 February) at Lincoln Magistrates court where he was given 16 weeks for breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order and 22 weeks for breaching his suspended sentence order.
Ruddlesdin was issued with the Community Behaviour Order at Lincoln Magistrates court on 27 October 2021, following numerous reports of crimes and incidents of antisocial behaviour on Newfield Road, Sleaford.
Ruddlesdin continued to commit further criminal offences including three unprovoked assaults, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon (homemade knuckle duster), shop theft, being drunk and disorderly, public order offences, breaches of his Community Behaviour Order, and breaches of his court bail conditions.
Hopefully this will send out a strong message to the residents of Sleaford that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour, and that we will support the members of the public who have the courage to come forward and report incidents to us.