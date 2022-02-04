Lincolnshire RAF Typhoon Instructor Pilot receives MBE from Prince Charles

A Typhoon Instructor Pilot from Lincolnshire enjoyed a proud moment this week when he was awarded his MBE by Prince Charles at Windsor Castle.

Jim Peterson was named in the New Year Honours 2021 list, but due to delays from coronavirus the ceremony to collect his award only happened recently on Tuesday, February 1.

Jim started in the air cadets at the age of 13 in West Sussex before getting sponsored by the RAF through school and his degree at the University of Liverpool, whilst training with University Air Squadron. He joined RAF Cranwell in 1999 for Officer Training before ending up on the Tornado GR4 at RAF Mareham in 2003.

He moved to RAF Coningsby in 2006, where he has held various positions including fulfilling his lifetime dream of becoming a Typhoon Display Pilot in 2018, the role he was awarded the MBE for. He was involved in more than 90 displays in two years across Europe and the Middle East.

Jim now works as a Typhoon Instructor Pilot on 12 Squadron at RAF Coningsby. When asked about going to Windsor Castle to receive his MBE, Jim told The Lincolnite: “It was really surreal. You go into the castle and you don’t realise just how big it is.

“The sun came out too, which made it more special, and walking around the grounds and towards the state room was like something out of a film.

“The ceremony itself is short and I arrived 45 minutes before the Prince started the investitures. We were ushered through state rooms with amazing paintings, and armour and weapons on the walls. I was with a small group of others and it felt very personal.

“When my name got called out I walked up and was super fortunate that Prince Charles knew who I was. We had a lovely chat, which felt like it was for a long time but was probably no more than a minute, and it felt very special.

“He shook my hand and I bowed, and off I walked. I am super proud to have that medal on my chest. It’s lovely to be recognised and it’s a state award, so feels very special.”

Jim has also helped to inspire his wife Mindy’s brand ASALI, which she set up in 2017 to provide gift solutions for discerning aviation and travel fans.

She felt there was a gap in the market to offer more personalised gifts and the collections include luggage and pilot bags. She says the brand supplies the Red Arrows and the Typhoon display team, as well as being used by celebrities including Philip Schofield and Carol Vorderman.

The brand also sponsored Jim for a charity bike ride in 2018, which saw him raise more than £3,000 for the St Paul’s Eye Unit at the Royal Hospital in Liverpool. He wanted to give something back to the hospital who operated on his eye when he was involved in an accident, saying they helped “keep me in the job”.