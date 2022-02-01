Sourdough pizza company grabs a slice of Lincoln’s Cornhill renovations
Latest filling for the Cornhill?
A sourdough pizza chain has put plans in the oven for a new restaurant in Lincoln’s revamped Cornhill Quarter.
The owners of Three Joes pizza restaurant have applied to the City of Lincoln Council to put up its signage on Sincil Street – including new fascia’s over the entrance and the gate next door.
Three Joes has three existing restaurants in Winchester, Fareham and Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield.
The company’s website said: “We started Three Joes with the simple idea of making fantastic Neopolitan sourdough pizza to order straight out of a wood-fired oven.
“Our name Three Joes comes from the fact that we are three people who own and run the business. We wanted to create restaurants that worked for the average joe.
“A place which is welcoming, unpretentious, with simple food done well, with great ingredients yet affordable for all; the sort of place we would love to eat in.”
The website also adds that the company uses British suppliers where possible, though sources its tomatoes from San Marzano, near Mount Vesuvius volcanic soil which the owners said provide “the best” tomatoes.
The ingredients for their sourdough include Caputo Flour, Maldon Sea salt, water and a starter they call “the Mother”.