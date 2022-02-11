St Barnabas opens flagship charity warehouse for preloved shopping and donation drop-offs

St Barnabas Hospice has finally seen a year’s planning pay off with the opening of its brand new shop, which also offers a base for the charity’s online sales and a drop-off donation service.

The Warehouse on Cardinal Close opened to the public on Friday, February 11 and will be open all year round, Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm, raising money for end of life charity St Barnabas Hospice.

Having previously been used as a donation drive-thru, The Warehouse has undergone a huge change to offer people a preloved shopping experience to scout for items donated to St Barnabas.

It has been in the works for well over a year, and has been designed with accessibility and sustainability in mind. The repurposed building will now serve as a charity shop, a base for St Barnabas’ eBay and Depop activities, as well as an easy drop-off point for donated items.

Supporters of the charity are now encouraged to book a slot to arrive and donate their items, which can be dropped off at the dedicated donations section near the entrance. There will be an initial maximum donation of four bags or boxes at any one time.

Free parking is available on Cardinal Close and the premises itself, but the hospice has requested people walk or catch public transport if possible to avoid disruption during the early busy period of opening The Warehouse.

Emma-Jayne Parker, superstore and eCommerce manager, who will be running the new store, said: “As a hospice, we have decided to create The Warehouse to capitalise on the success of our charity shops across the county and to create a destination retail experience for our already generous supporters.

“The Warehouse will retain a sense of the £1 element which has been popular in other shops, as well as featuring designer and high street fashion at affordable prices, upcycled furniture, homewares, books, toys, bric-a-brac and more.

“We have been working to make this a welcome space for all and have ensured there are disabled parking bays, a ramp entrance, neutral flooring, spacious changing room and low level, ground floor shopping. All staff and volunteers will also have access to Dementia Friends training.”

The opening of The Warehouse has also opened an opportunity for volunteers at the hospice, with the charity looking for support for the online sales manager with eBay and Depop. If you are interested, visit the volunteer section of the St Barnabas website.