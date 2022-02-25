Stolen HGV, Long Sutton in Spalding
We are appealing for witnesses and information
We are appealing for witnesses after an HGV was stolen from Long Sutton in Spalding.
At around 7:46pm on Tuesday (22 February), an unknown vehicle arrived on Cowpersgate. Three males wearing masks reportedly exited their vehicle and approached an HGV.
After entering the HGV, they then began reversing the lorry onto a trailer and attached it to the back of the HGV. The number plates were removed, and the lorry was driven out of the site at 7:51pm.
If you witnessed the incident or have any other information that can assist in our enquiries, get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 444 of 22 February.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 444 of 22 February in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: Incident 444 of 22 February.