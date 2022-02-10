Two new stores coming to Cornhill Quarter in Lincoln
Mountain Warehouse and Smiths Jewellers coming to the city
Two new retailers are joining the Cornhill Quarter off Lincoln High Street over the next few months — outdoor clothing specialist Mountain Warehouse and family-run Smiths Jewellers.
Mountain Warehouse will be moving into 9-12 Cornhill to replace of the outgoing Neon Sheep, which is part of the same retail family with most staff being retained for the new store.
There is no official date announced for the opening of the new store, but Mountain Warehouse confirmed it was excited to be expanding its store portfolio to include Lincoln and the East Midlands.
Mountain Warehouse is a British outdoor clothing and equipment retailer, offering outdoor clothing and equipment for the whole family.
Across the way, the Cornhill Quarter will also host Smiths Jewellers. The traditional family run business will be moving into 26-27 Sincil St and comes with over 50 years’ experience.
Smiths specialise in selling gold, silver, diamonds and pre-owned jewellery, and also offer alterations and repair services as well as buying old, broken or unwanted jewellery. They are relocating from Newark and can be found online at SmithsTheJewellers.co.uk