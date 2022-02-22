Shop volunteers needed to help save lives on Lincolnshire coast
All hands on deck! More volunteers needed to front RNLI shops.
Shop volunteers are needed by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to join teams in Mablethorpe and Skegness.
Their input will help raise money in the charity’s shops with all profits going towards saving lives at sea.
Wendy McGauley, RNLI Regional Engagement Lead (North and East) said: “You can gain some invaluable skills and training whilst volunteering at one of our charity’s shops and become part of an incredible team.
“If you enjoy meeting and interacting with people and are confident in handling money, it really is a role you will love.”
With a history beginning with simple volunteer-run cake stalls raising money for their local lifeboat stations, RNLI shops sell souvenirs and Christmas cards which bring in profits that save lives.
Now there are 170 RNLI shops around the country, supporting 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK.
Since the RNLI was founded in 1824 its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 143,100 lives.
Wendy described how the pandemic had affected business: “The pandemic unfortunately hit our shops hard as they closed for periods of time in line with Covid-19 restrictions.
“We were delighted when we could reopen them safely in accordance with government guidance and are looking forward to welcoming our visitors during 2022.
“To do this successfully, we want to grow our team of shop volunteers and are looking for people who enjoy interacting with others, can help us to provide a high level of customer service and ensure our shops continue to be friendly and welcoming places.”
To find out how to apply, help generate vital funds or promote the work of the RNLI, visit https://rnli.org/support-us/volunteer/volunteering-opportunities.