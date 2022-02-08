Wanted – Wayne Gordon
He failed to appear at court
Wayne Gordon, aged 39, was summonsed to appear at Boston Magistrates Court on 4 January 22, he failed to attend.
He had been summoned to court in respect of an offence of fraud by false representation in Spalding on 8 Feb 20.
He failed to attend and a court warrant has been issued for his arrest.
We are appealing for information that will help us locate him. We believe that he may have travelled outside of the county and may now be living in Wales.
We would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the inquiry. There are a number of ways you can report:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected]– please remember to put the reference 22000006592 in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 22000006592
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
