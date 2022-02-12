Waterside Shopping Centre and St Barnabas celebrate milestone birthdays with love

Love will be in the air as the Waterside Shopping Centre and St Barnabas celebrate their anniversaries together next month.

Princess Diana officially opened the Waterside Shopping Centre in Lincoln on March 17, 1992 and in 2017 it celebrated its 25th birthday. The centre had a £9 million redevelopment in 2014 and now has more than 20 high-street retailers in a three-storey, 133,000 square foot mall. And St Barnabas will celebrate its 40th anniversary in June.

The two have a long-standing relationship, with St Barnabas being the Waterside’s charity partner since 2018.

Along with the milestone birthday celebrations, decorations provider Fizzco has installed a large red heart at the centre. The decoration of the centre was the idea of the Waterside’s general manager Dean Cross.

Couples can take a ‘selfie’ at the heart as part of their Valentine’s Day celebrations, or it could even make a great spot for a marriage proposal. People can also use the location to remember a lost loved one or help Waterside Shopping Centre and St Barnabas celebrate their milestone year by filling the heart with messages.

There will also be activities and competitions to look forward to which will be announced on the shopping centre’s website and social media channels in due course.

Dean Cross, general manager at the Waterside Shopping Centre, said: ‘St Barnabas have been our charity partner since 2018 and we wanted to celebrate both ours and St Barnabas milestone birthdays.

“Throughout the year we will have various activity in the centre with particular emphasis on fundraising, putting some ‘fun’ into our fundraising.”

Veronica McBain, head of fundraising and lottery at St Barnabas, said: “This year is very special for both ourselves and the Waterside Shopping Centre, so it is fantastic that we are able to come together and celebrate with the community.

“The wonderful display installed by Fizzco will help us raise more awareness of the work we do, as well as providing something fun for local shoppers.”

Wendy Clarkson, managing director of Fizzco, added: “Fizzco is thrilled to work alongside Waterside and St Barnabas to celebrate their anniversary milestones and create a display that everyone can enjoy.

“As a local company, it was important that we support St Barnabas, and we very much look forward to supporting the fundraising events and celebrations throughout the year.”