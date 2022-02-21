Witnesses sought to assault and attempted robbery
We are appealing for witnesses to a reported assault and attempted robbery at the junction of Duke Street and Rutland Street in Grimsby on Tuesday 15 February at around 5.30pm.
A man was approached by three men and a woman as he crossed the road, the woman is reported to have punched the victim, causing injuries to his face. Two of the men then approached the victim again and attempted to pull the watch from his wrist, causing damage to the strap. The men left empty handed and fled along Rutland Street.
If anyone witnessed this incident and can help with our enquiries please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/25281/22.