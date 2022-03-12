£12m Extra Care apartments complete, with on-site salon and restaurant
The residents will be moved in next month
Works on a new £12 million Extra Care facility in Lincoln with 70 apartments are now complete, offering a new dedicated care space for people in the city.
Work began to replace a sheltered housing scheme on Bowden Drive with extra care housing in January 2020, and after two years of construction the building has been handed over and residents are set to move in next month.
The £12 million De Wint Court Extra Care facility boasts 50 one-bed and 20 two-bed apartments and is designed to cater for on-site care support for its residents.
The Extra Care provisions in place are the mid-point between residential and domiciliary care, enabling flexibility as care needs develop for different people.
De Wint Court has been designed to respond to each resident’s individual care needs, and aims to enhance quality of life while also giving people the facilities to stay within their local communities.
Jointly funded between Homes England, City of Lincoln Council and Lincolnshire County Council, care provisions are available at the facility, as well as non-resident management and support staff, a wellbeing suite, and even a restaurant and salon.
The restaurant, Holly’s Meals Ltd, will open to the public in April, serving a range of freshly made meals, drinks and cakes.
According to the brochure, De Wint Court can also offer exciting activities such as bingo, karaoke, film clubs, shopping trips and games afternoons, as well as Tai Chi classes and cooking lessons.
An official unveiling was held on Tuesday, March 22, with various city and county councillors in attendance, along with the Right Worshipful, the Mayor of Lincoln, who cut the ribbon on the project.
Councillor Donald Nannestad, Portfolio Holder for Quality Housing at City of Lincoln Council said: “These new apartments will enable residents to maintain independence in their own homes as their needs change with care providers arranged by the county council.
“De Wint will play a vital part in our commitment to provide quality homes, to meet the diverse housing need within the city, and I welcome our new residents to the development.”
The project was delivered by Esh Construction, and divisional director Stuart Leslie said it was an honour to work on the facility: “We are proud to have delivered this fantastic new extra care facility in Lincoln, providing high quality and much-needed new homes to enable people to live independently with onsite care and support.
“Throughout this scheme we worked hard to maximise the social and economic benefits for the local area. Through our commitment to employing locally, more than 70 operatives were Lincolnshire residents, and 24 new jobs were created for local people who were previously unemployed.”