A1 in Lincolnshire closed southbound after crash
Emergency services are at the scene
The A1 in Lincolnshire has been closed southbound due to a crash on Wednesday morning.
The road is closed southbound between the B6326 at Fernwood and the B1174 at Gonerby Moor.
The outside lane (lane two of two) is also closed northbound past the scene.
National Highways said Lincolnshire Police, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue, East Midlands Ambulance Service, and their own traffic officers have attended the incident.
The following diversion has been put in place:
- Exit the A1 at Newark-on-Trent on to the A46 southbound
- Follow the A46 southbound to the Saxondale Roundabout with the A52
- Exit the A46 and take the A52 eastbound towards Grantham
- Re-join the A1 southbound at Grantham
Anyone intending on travelling on this route or on the roads in the vicinity is being advised to expect delays and allow additional time for their journey.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details become available.
A lane is closed in each direction and there is slow traffic following a crash between lorries and a car on the A1 Northbound from A52 (Grantham North/Barrowby turn off) to Sewstern Lane (Long Bennington South Junction).
March 16, 2022