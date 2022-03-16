Lincolnshire residents open their doors to Ukrainian refugees

Lincolnshire residents are being encouraged to continue offering refuge to Ukrainian people looking to resettle after fleeing the conflict in their homeland, as 50 people across the county have signed up already.

The government launched its Homes for Ukraine scheme on Monday, March 14, which offers British people the chance to sign up to provide homes or a spare room rent-free for Ukrainian refugees for as long as they can.

Security checks and a vetting process will take place before anyone moves in, with accommodation expected to be available for a minimum of six months, and hosts will be paid £350 a month per resettlement group.

Part of the scheme will see Ukrainians that are matched and housed, granted leave to remain in the UK for three years, meaning they will be eligible to work, claim benefits and access public services.

Across the county 50 people have applied to welcome a Ukrainian refugee into their home, and Lincolnshire’s district, city, borough and county councils say they remain committed to contributing to the scheme in any way they can.

The Lincolnshire Community Foundation has launched an appeal dedicated to supporting those arriving in our county, and the Local Welcome Fund will help meet additional costs and provisions required by the refugee families and their hosts.

The appeal so far has £444 at the time of reporting, and you can donate to the cause by visiting the Total Giving page here.

Councillor Richard Wright, leader of North Kesteven District Council, said: “The tragedy unfolding in Ukraine is on a terrible scale and it is heart-breaking to see families having to flee their own country with few possessions and little means of support.

“We know that, as it always has, Lincolnshire will extend a warm and generous welcome to displaced Ukrainians and that both as individuals and communities we will do whatever is needed locally to help with this humanitarian crisis.

“We encourage anyone who has the capacity to open up their homes or make available their properties to do so, in order that we can offer safety and sanctuary to those in need.

“Additionally for everyone who can, to respond through financial help and generosity of goodwill to ensure that when our guests do arrive they can be provided with everything they need in order to settle, feel safe and rebuild their lives as best they can.

“Working together, and in partnership with other public bodies, charities and organisations, there is a lot of positive work going on as we stand ready to respond in every way we can.”

For more information and to apply yourself to house a Ukrainian refugee, visit the dedicated Homes for Ukraine section of the government website.