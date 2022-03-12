Driver arrested after car crashes into house in Lincoln
The incident took place on Friday evening
Police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle crashed into a house in Lincoln.
The incident took place on the corner of Queensway and Wragby Road in the city at around 8.30pm on Friday, March 11.
The vehicle was a 21 plate AUDI Q3 and the collision has caused a large amount of damage to the house.
The driver tested positive for cannabis on a drug wipe and has been arrested.
Lincolnshire Police are asking any witnesses, or those who have CCTV or dashcam footage in the Lindum Hill to Wragby Road area between 8.20pm and 8.35pm to get in touch.
Footage of the vehicle before or during the collision would be appreciated.
If you can help, you contact police in the following ways:
- By calling 101 quoting incident number 399 on 11/03/22.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident number 399 on 11/03/22.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.