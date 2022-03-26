BP service station closed due to ‘ongoing incident’
Roads around the service station have been closed
Roads around the BP Service Station in Little London, Spalding have been closed by police due to what’s been described as an ‘ongoing incident’.
Police have asked drivers to find alternative routes on the morning of Saturday, March 26.
Traffic does not appear to be too heavy in the area at the time of writing.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.
Due to an ongoing incident we have closed the roads around the BP Service Station, Little London, Spalding, PE11 2UB. Please use alternative routes for the current time – Incident 46 26/03/2022 ^CD pic.twitter.com/mSZP3g5qEY
— Lincolnshire Police Control Room (@FCR_Lincs) March 26, 2022