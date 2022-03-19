Buff butlers searching for new recruits in Lincolnshire
Looking for men “who like to work out and show it off”
Two companies specialising in serving up naked butlers have launched a recruitment drive to get more guys from Lincolnshire on board.
Butlers with Bums and Adonis Cabaret are looking for ‘buff butlers’ due to a national shortage of naked men after COVID.
As COVID rules eased and more hen parties are taking place, UK-based Butlers with Bums and Adonis Cabaret are searching for men “who like to work out and show it off, to help hen party celebrators have the best time” – apply online here.
The job specs request anyone interested in applying needs to be “confident and up for mingling with hens”.
Applicants must be aged between 23 and 28 and “unafraid to bare the booty as this is a naked butlers role”.
Buff butlers will “engage in all sorts of playful party antics”, from serving up canapés and tipples, to posing with hens for photos.
Successful applicants will be required to wear Butlers with Bums’ signature black and pink attire, including an apron that shows the butler’s bum at the back. The butlers also don a collar, cuffs and a bow tie.
Meanwhile, Butlers with Bums are also on the look out for models for life drawing classes.
Former butler Dan Harley, who is the director of Butlers with Bums, said: “We have a lot of demand for our buff butlers across the UK right now for hen dos, birthday parties and corporate events, but because of the pandemic, there is a national shortage of guys, and it is becoming a big problem for us.
“We know there are gym enthusiasts and fitness lovers out there that are perfect for the job and would like them to urgently get in touch and get involved.”
Former actor and performer Tristan Mills, who runs the Adonis Cabaret, said: “We are hoping to expand our shows and recruit many more guys.”