March 10, 2022 9.00 pm

Car overturns at Scunthorpe roundabout

It closed the roundabout for hours
A single-vehicle crash saw a car end up on its roof and close all lanes of a roundabout in Scunthorpe.

Humberside Police were called to Berkeley Roundabout in the North Lincolnshire town shortly after 11.30am on Thursday, March 10, after reports of a crash involving one car.

The vehicle, a cream-coloured Vauxhall, had overturned and ended up on its roof, and officers closed the lanes of the roundabout while emergency services carried out duties and the area was cleared.

Berkeley roundabout in Scunthorpe was closed on Thursday when a car overturned.

There was a police presence at Berkeley roundabout on Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle was understandably damaged.

There were no injuries or arrests confirmed by police at the time of reporting.

The road then reopened at around 3.30pm, and a Humberside Police spokesperson thanked motorists for their patience.

