Casualties and dog rescued after dyke crash

Luckily, firefighters were on hand to assist
Fire crews were called to Station Road, Legbourne in the early hours

Fire and rescue crews freed two casualties and a dog from a vehicle that had crashed into a dyke near Louth in the early hours of this morning.

Whole-time and on-call firefighters from Louth were called to the collision, which involved just one vehicle, just after 2am on Sunday, March 27.

The car had crashed into a dyke on Station Road in Legbourne.

Both people involved in the collision were checked over at the scene by East Midlands Ambulance Service medics.

Earlier that night, Gainsborough fire crews attended a chimney fire at a property in Ravensfleet Road in East Stockwith.

It was caused by a build-up of soot in the chimney.