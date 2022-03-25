Cleethorpes man charged with 11 offences
A Cleethorpes man has been charged with 11 offences relating to a series of incidents on Sunday 20 March.
Daniel Frayne (36) of Thornton Crescent, Cleethorpes, has been charged with nine counts of vehicle interference, one count of theft from a motor vehicle, and one public order offence.
It was reported that a person had attempted to enter vehicles in the Humberston Road area of Cleethorpes in the early hours of Sunday 20 March.
Frayne has been remanded to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court this morning.