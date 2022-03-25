Explore attractions on Discover Lincolnshire weekend (including free tours in Lincoln)

Discover Lincolnshire weekend is back on March 26 and 27 with locals and visitors invited to explore local attractions during two days of freebies, discounts and special events.

Over the weekend you can find some of the county’s best kept secrets and hidden gems or learn something new about one of your favourite places.

Offers and discounts can be found at Normanby Hall in North Lincolnshire all the way down to Belvoir Castle in southern Lincolnshire.

Lincoln Stonebow and Guildhall will be open to visitors for tours between 10am and 3pm. This hidden gem scooped a ‘Visit England’s Best Told Story Award’ and you’ll see a treasure trove of Royal Charters and artifacts, which have been in Lincoln for more than 1,800 years.

Other Lincoln highlights include the Roman Walking Tour, the Jewish Walking Tour and free places on the Open Top Bus Tour around Lincoln – tours depart every hour and you can hop on and off throughout the day.

Lincoln Castle is offering free guided tours, you can give Barista training a go at Stokes Tea & Coffee in The Lawns, and grab some discounted Doughnotts in the Cornhill Quarter.

The Lincolnshire Road and Transport Museum has free entry and you’ll be able to see 65 vintage cars, buses and vehicles spanning over 90 years in one place.

Just 30 miles south of Lincoln, Cogglesford Watermill on the River Slea, has a newly restored water wheel which will be turning once again for visitors, and Navigation House will be open with a ‘Music and Memories’ picture show of Victorian Sleaford.

Mrs Smith’s Cottage in Navenby is inviting people to join in their stargazing over the weekend and the Metheringham Airfield and Visitor Centre is opening its museum with the first engine run of its Jet Provost XS186.

For anyone visiting friends and family or wanting a staycation near the Lincolnshire Wolds, you can get discounted accommodation at the Hampton Inn by Hilton, Humberside Airport Hotel.

And while in the north of the county, if you visit makers and crafters hub, Ropewalk, and say “I’m discovering Lincolnshire” upon your arrival, you may get some free treats.

For more details, including instructions for bookings, click here.